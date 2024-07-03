Trinamool gears up for July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has kicked off preparations for the July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally at Dharmatala, infusing this year’s event with heightened significance following their resounding triumph in the Lok Sabha elections.

This victory has invigorated the ruling party, adding an electrifying jolt of enthusiasm to their upcoming rally.

Trinamool won 29 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal.

TMC state president Subrata Bakshi along with other party leaders on Wednesday visited the venue where the event is organised every year.

Bakshi took stock of the preparation in front of the Victoria house. Senior Kolkata police officers also

visited the spot. Preparations started to construct the main podium on Chittaranjan Avenue. There will be two stages. Apart from these, there will be another podium for the media as well. Trinamool Congress is gearing to make the 21 July rally a grand success and senior party leaders feel that there will be a historic gathering this year. It will be the first big event that will be organized by the party after its massive victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Mamata Banerjee was the then president of Youth Congress in 1993. She called for Writers’ Buildings march on July 21 demanding no polling without voters’ identity cards and other issues like unleashing red terror and the failure of the state government to control price hikes.

The police opened fire killing 13 Youth Congress supporters. After setting up Trinamool, Banerjee has been observing the day as Martyrs’ Day.

The TMC on June 27 unveiled the poster on its social media accounts. The party uploaded the poster on its X handle urging its supporters to join the Martyrs’ Day programme in Dharmatala. The poster carries a photograph of the party chief Mamata Banerjee with the caption “Sahid Swarane Dharmatala Cholo” (Come to Dharmatala to commemorate the martyrs).

The programme is slated to be conducted at noon on July 21 with the Trinamool chairperson Mamata Banerjee as the main speaker at the event.