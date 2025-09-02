Trinamool flags over 1.87L ‘dubious voters’ in 39 Bihar constituencies

Kolkata: Raising questions on the credibility of the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday said that in as many as 39 Assembly constituencies, a staggering 1,87,643 cases have been uncovered where individuals with the same name and the same relative’s name have been registered twice within the very same Constituency.

The ruling party in Bengal also said that the integrity of our democracy is under direct threat in Bihar. It also accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of “betraying” its Constitutional duty and “reducing” itself to a tool in the hands of the BJP.

“The total votes of these dubious cases amount to 3.76 lakh across 39 constituencies. This is not a minor clerical error. If even a fraction of these votes is fraudulent, they have the potential to decisively alter election outcomes,” Trinamool Congress said.

The party added: “These irregularities were found after the Election Commission of India carried out its controversial 30-day Special Intensive Revision in Bihar, during which it claimed to have removed over 7 lakh duplicates, or 0.89% of electors. Yet, despite such claims, these dubious voters remain on the draft rolls.”

TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya, during a press conference, said: “It was pre-planned as to how the ghost voters would be included in the electoral roll. Our party supremo, Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had earlier alleged that it would be an attempt to include ghost voters.” Most alarming are 16,375 cases where the duplicates are spitting replicas of each other — names, relatives’ names, ages, and even addresses either exactly match or are located just kilometers apart. These were the simplest cases for the Commission to detect, yet they remain in the draft rolls, alleged the TMC.

Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “The ECI had promised that irregularities would be rectified within three months (by June 7). It appears that it is a part of a larger conspiracy. It is not a technical error. The way things unfolded seems that everything was done in a pre-planned manner.”

TMC also alleged that it exposes not just administrative negligence but deliberate complicity. By allowing nearly 1.88 lakh dubious voters to remain on the draft rolls in Bihar alone, the ECI is enabling electoral fraud on a massive scale. These duplications create space for manipulation that benefits the BJP and are part of its unholy nexus with the ECI.