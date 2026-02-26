Trinamool flags deaths, illnesses from contaminated water in BJP-ruled states

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has expressed concern over the deaths and illnesses allegedly linked to contaminated drinking water in several BJP-ruled or BJP-allied states, following the recent report from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh.

In Dammala Veedi Colony of Srikakulam, “one person died and more than 70 others were hospitalised after allegedly consuming toxic water,” Srikakulam District Medical and Health Officer K. Anitha stated. Water and other required samples will be collected and tested to ascertain the exact cause of the outbreak, she said.

At present, more than 70 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals. The pipeline in the entire colony has been shut down, and safe drinking water is being supplied through tankers and alternative arrangements.

Within a short period, multiple cases of illness due to contaminated water have emerged, mostly from BJP-ruled states. In Indore, at least 25 people have reportedly died, while in Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, more than two dozen people, including children, were diagnosed with jaundice.

In Chayansa under Palwal district of Haryana, 12 people, including five children, lost their lives within 15 days, reportedly due to contaminated water. In Gandhinagar, Gujarat, over 100 suspected typhoid cases have been reported. In a post on X, the Trinamool Congress described the incidents as “systemic failures” in what the BJP terms “double-engine” states — where the party governs both at the Centre and in the state.

The Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, has promoted the “Har Ghar Jal” initiative to ensure tap water supply to households across the country. The TMC questioned the effectiveness of the implementation of the scheme in the affected regions. The incidents have added to the ongoing political debate over governance and delivery of basic services, amid the state’s repeated allegations of withholding dues under the Jal Jeevan Mission.