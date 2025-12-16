Trinamool flags ‘conspiracy’, says ‘disorder premeditated attempt to tarnish Bengal’s image

Kolkata: The chaos that erupted during Argentine football legend Lionel Messi’s appearance at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan has ignited a fierce political storm, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleging that the mayhem may not have been a mere accident but part of a “larger attempt to malign West Bengal”.

Over the vandalism, Bidhannagar City Police have arrested five persons in connection with the vandalism and attack on police personnel at the stadium. Police have also summoned six event managers who were handling multiple responsibilities during the programme.

TMC sources revealed that state Sports Minister Aroop Biswas had personally visited the stadium on Friday afternoon, a day ahead of the much-anticipated event, and summoned organiser Shatadru Dutta to review preparations for the star-studded programme.

The visit, they claim, was intended to ensure flawless arrangements for what was expected to be a historic gathering of football fans. Yet, the stage was set for chaos, raising questions about whether the disorder was an unfortunate lapse or a premeditated attempt to tarnish the state’s image.

The minister, party leaders claimed, had intended to offer assistance and guidance, given the scale of the event and the presence of international and national celebrities.

However, it was alleged that the organiser did not meet the minister for nearly four hours and later assured him over the phone that all arrangements were in place and the event would proceed smoothly.

Meanwhile, TMC spokespersons have raised sharp questions over how several individuals were allowed unfettered access onto the field during Messi’s appearance, moving freely in restricted areas, crowding around the football icon, and taking photographs.

The party has demanded full disclosure of the identities, credentials, and the basis on which these passes were granted. At the same time, the TMC defended the presence of Sports Minister Aroop Biswas at the venue, emphasising that he was there performing his official duties.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has highlighted alarming claims that certain individuals were allegedly charged exorbitant sums—reportedly up to Rs 10 lakh—for private photographs with Messi at hotels or other locations. If verified, the party insists, a thorough investigation must probe the total amount collected, the sources of the money, and whether cash transactions were involved, raising serious questions about the management and integrity of the event.

The ruling party in Bengal has suggested that investigative agencies examine those who posted such photographs.

Further, questions have also been raised over who authorised entry passes for a large number of people inside the stadium and on what basis such permissions were granted. TMC leaders have claimed that despite visible unrest in the galleries and growing frustration among spectators unable to see Messi, no effective steps were taken to disperse the crowd or ensure proper visibility.

The party has also flagged the presence of saffron flags and slogans such as “Jai Shri Ram” during the unrest. TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty questioned the relevance of such displays at a football event, alleging that the sequence of events pointed to prior instigation aimed at triggering chaos and vandalism.

Echoing similar concerns, Ghosh questioned why a BJP leader was present inside the stadium while common spectators were denied access. Referring to BJP MLA and former cricketer Ashok Dinda, he asked why a political representative received preferential access.

Ghosh also alleged that despite a police prohibition announced a day earlier, food and water bottles were sold inside the stadium, raising questions over enforcement.

He further claimed that when Messi entered the ground, central government security personnel and members of the organising team remained constantly around him. Noting that similar events in other states did not witness such chaos, Ghosh asked whether there was a “special instruction to malign the state”.

The TMC has demanded a comprehensive investigation to fix responsibility for the lapses and to determine whether the chaos was accidental or deliberate.