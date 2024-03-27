Trinamool files complaint with EC for Dilip Ghosh’s ‘offensive remark’ against Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against BJP leader and its Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha candidate and sitting MP Dilip Ghosh for his comments on Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that he is “expressing his frustration” following his party’s decision to remove him from his current constituency Midnapore.

Ghosh was heard mocking the family background of Banerjee in a purported video clip. The ruling party in Bengal said that Ghosh violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by making personal remarks. They also demanded an apology from Ghosh.

Sharing a purported video clip where Ghosh makes the controversial remark, TMC said that comments made by the BJP MP reflect the “DNA of the saffron camp”.

The former state BJP president Ghosh who is currently contesting from the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat, mocked the TMC’s slogan of “Bangla Nijer Meye ke chai (Bengal wants its own daughter)”. “Didi goes to Goa and says, ‘I am Goa’s daughter’, then goes to Tripura and says, ‘I am Tripura’s daughter’. Decide who is your father. It is not good to be just anybody’s daughter,” Ghosh is heard saying in the video that has now gone viral.

“Dilip Ghosh is a disgrace in the name of political leadership. From challenging the lineage of Maa Durga to now questioning the ancestry of Mamata Banerjee. He has wallowed in the filthiest depths of moral bankruptcy. One thing is crystal clear: Ghosh has ZERO RESPECT for the women of Bengal, whether it be the revered goddess of Hinduism or the only woman Chief Minister of India,” the ruling party wrote on X.

The ruling party in Bengal also said on social media: “The vile comments made by @BJP4Bengal’s leader @DilipGhoshBJP which were directed towards Smt. @mamataofficial crossed all boundaries of decency and is in severe violation of the Model Code of Conduct. We urge the @ECISVEEP to look into this matter with seriousness and take immediate action for the same.”

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh slammed the BJP leader and called out the “misogynistic leadership” of the party’s unit in Bengal. “Dilip Ghosh’s frustration from being sidelined by his own party is very apparent and his insecurity is shown through his uncouth and lowly behaviour,” Ghosh wrote on X.

TMC candidate Kirti Azad, Dilip Ghosh’s opponent in the Bardhaman-Durgapur seat, also condemned his remarks against the sole “female CM of India”. “The people of Bengal shall not tolerate such behaviour,” he said on X.

Another TMC leader Shashi Panja demanded an apology from Ghosh saying: “He should immediately tender his apology. The comments reflect the DNA of the saffron camp, which smacks of the misogynistic mindset of the BJP. The EC must take note of it,” she said.“The BJP has consistently insulted Mamata Banerjee. Insulting women has become the character of the BJP. Nobody should vote for Dilip Ghosh because they constantly make efforts to weaken Nari Shakti by making such comments,” Panja added further. She also demanded PM Narendra Modi’s intervention. “PM Modi should have reprimanded Dilip Ghosh for insulting another ‘Shakti Swaroopa’ of Bengal – AITC Hon’ble Chairperson Mamata Banerjee. Thousands of women of Manipur are waiting to hear from Mr Narendra Modi, but he is silent. What to expect from him when he himself came to Bengal in 2021 and cat-called Didi,” Panja stated.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev said: “In the history of our country, we have never seen anything like this...For the past 2 days, the BJP has been sermonizing over the alleged insult meted out to one of their MP candidates. However, BJP leaders choose to cross all limits of political decency while talking about the only woman CM in the country. Why is the NCW chief still silent over this? This moral bankruptcy will receive a resounding response in the coming days”