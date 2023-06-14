Trinamool fields 2 candidates in Keshpur endorsed by Abhishek

Trinamool Congress (TMC) has fielded two people — Seikh Hasiruddin and Manju Dolobera as candidates for upcoming Panchayat polls in West Midanpore’s Keshpur who were earlier introduced by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during his rally in February.

Banerjee had earlier said that these people who do not have any political affiliation and have a clean image must be fielded as candidates. Banerjee took a challenge to pick fresh faces who have a clean image in the area.

During his rally, Abhishek introduced Seikh Hasiruddin, a local resident who rejected the funds under Awas Yojana. Hasimuddin said that if he gets the amount for the house he will have to arrange for more funds for setting it up. Banerjee had told him that he will take all the responsibilities of his daughter’s marriage. He had told the gathering that “people like Hasimuddin will be the face of TMC”.

Banerjee had also presented a couple who belong to TMC but refused to take Central funds for setting up their house. Manju Dolobera, a Gram Panchayat member and her husband Avijit Dolober, booth Sabhapati for the party for 10 years do not have a proper house. Abhishek assured them that his party will set up a house for them. He told the gathering that such honest people are the face of TMC.

Abhishek on several occasions warned that nobody would get a ticket through hobnobbing with some local leaders. He gave his ‘Ek Daake Abhishek’ (Abhishek a call away) number — 7887778877 — to the audience so that they can share their opinion about the local leaders.