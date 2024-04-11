Trinamool festoons burnt and flags torn, party accuses BJP

BALURGHAT: Allegations of burning Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) festoons and tearing flags in the dark of night were raised against BJP-backed miscreants in Tapan Block’s Basuria village. A written complaint was filed at Tapan Police Station on Thursday. No one has been arrested in the incident yet. A large police force of Tapan Police Station went to the spot on Thursday. Local people were also interrogated by the police.



Local TMC leader Sandip Chakraborty said: “People went out for a morning walk on Thursday and saw our festoons lying on fire and party flags torn. This was done by the BJP-backed miscreants. On Wednesday, Home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah had a meeting in South Dinajpur in support of the BJP candidate Sukanta Majumdar. The incident took place at night by the BJP activists. We strongly condemn this incident. We will report the entire incident to the Election Commission.”

Mohammad Sadiqul Sarkar, Basuria TMC booth president, said: “BJP activists had done all these activities out of desperation, assuming that their candidate will not win from this area. Our candidate Biplab Mitra will win with a huge margin.” In this context, Swarup Chowdhury, BJP district president, said: “This accusation of TMC against the BJP is not true. No worker and supporters of BJP are involved in tearing or burning their flags or festoons.”