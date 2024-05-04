Trinamool ‘fact-checks’ PM Modi, counters his claims at Bengal rally

Kolkata: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Bengal on Friday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has sought to “fact-check” him on several points, including alleged blocking of funds for Bengal under Awas Yojana as part of vendetta politics. Trinamool leader Derek O’ Brien took to social media to give a point-by-point reply to PM Modi’s claim and wrote: “His 7 false claims.



My 7 fact checks”.

Refuting PM’s remark that in the last 10 years for Bengal, more than 38 lakh houses were made for the poor, Derek wrote: “Funds stopped for 11 lakh beneficiaries under Awas Yojana from 2021. Vendetta politics.”

Further, rebutting the claim that through PM Kisan Svanidhi, Rs 500 crore has been given in this area, the Trinamool Congress leader rebutted: “Rs 3000 crore transferred to 42 lakh fraudulent beneficiaries in the country. Bengal’s Krishak Bandhu scheme provides over one crore farmers with Rs 10,000 p.a. Farmers’ income has tripled in Bengal.”

On his claims that the TMC-led-state government wants to snatch the rights of SC, ST and OBC communities, Derek wrote: “Over 42,000 posts reserved for SC, ST and OBC are vacant in various Union government ministries. Over 10,000 vacancies in Eklavya schools. Crimes against SC have increased by 13 per cent and crimes against ST increased by 14 per cent.”

Prime Minister Modi also said that Trianmool Congress doesn’t have a vision for development.

To this, it was rebutted: “Bengal’s GDP has grown from Rs 5 lakh crore to Rs 19 lakh crore in twelve years (two times higher than India’s growth). The average per-person income has nearly tripled from Rs 51500 to

Rs 141000.”

With the PM claiming that in Sandeshkhali, “such a grave crime happened and TMC tried to save the accused”, Derek replied: “West Bengal Police arrested the accused in 72 hours. TMC expelled him for six years. BJP took no action against a BJP MP who sexually assaulted champion women wrestlers. Made his son a candidate. BJP freed Bilkis Bano’s rapists. Horrific incidents of Hathras, Unnao, in BJP ruled Uttar Pradesh.”

Further, refuting the PM’s statement “When I see poverty, when I see your problems, then I become anxious. 25 crore people have come out of poverty in the last 10 years”, the TMC leader said: “India has the world’s highest number of poor people. 63 crore people earned less than Rs 308 per day and 18 crore earned less than Rs 180 per day in 2021.”

Finally, replying to PM’s remark “The kids of the country are my successors”, Derek wrote: “India has the world’s highest number of ‘zero-food’ children, with 67 lakh of them going without food for an entire day.”