Trinamool expels councillor held for kidnapping bizman

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor of Barasat Municipality identified as Milan Sardar has been expelled from the party after he was arrested on Thursday for kidnapping a Tripura based businessman.



Sources said, Sardar is the councillor of Barasat Municipality ward number 2. It is alleged that during the first week of September, a businessman had come to a friend’s place in a housing complex in the Khardah area. The businessman identified as Debabrata Dey was allegedly abducted from the parking lot of the housing complex by a group of miscreants.

After abducting Dey, he was taken to a farmhouse somewhere in Barasat and kept confined there. Later, he was taken to a flat and again kept confined.

Meanwhile, a case was registered at the Khardah police station and the probe was taken over by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID). While investigating, police nabbed seven persons and rescued Dey from the said flat in Barasat a few days ago. During further probe, cops came to know that Sardar is also connected with the crime and he is the prime accused in this case. However, police found that the councillor had left his residence before they reached. On Thursday night, CID officials were tipped off that Sardar had come home. Immediately, a raid was conducted at night and the councillor was arrested. So far CID has come to know that Sardar is the main conspirator.

After Sardar’s arrest came to light, Trinamool Congress expelled him from the party.

On Friday Trinamool Congress leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar who is also the MP of Barasat informed that Sardar has been expelled for his activities and the party does not endorse such acts.