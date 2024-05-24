Trinamool employees union launches protest

Cooch Behar: The North Bengal State Transport Trinamool Workers Union has joined the protest by raising various allegations against the Cooch Behar divisional manager of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC). On Thursday, members of the union staged a sit-in protest in front of the Divisional Manager’s office.



They complained that the divisional manager was not properly performing his duties for the corporation. Vehicles are in poor condition and he was allegedly holding secret meetings with members of the CITU organisation, giving them extra benefits. Dipesh Kumar Das, general secretary of the NBSTC Trinamool Workers Union, said: “When the previous divisional manager was transferred, the staff felt sorry for him because he worked in the interests of the workers. Now, this divisional manager just sits in a cold room. There are five depots under the Cooch Behar Division. What is the condition of the depots? In summer, the workers requested water and fans, but they haven’t received them yet. He is just trying to turn this place into Alimuddin Street with CPI(M) party members. A sit-in protest was held on Friday in response.”

NBSTC Cooch Behar Divisional Manager Shyamal Basak declined to comment on the matter, stating that higher authorities will address it.