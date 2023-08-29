Trinamool dubs slash in LPG price as BJP’s ‘poll gimmick’

Kolkata: Soon after the Centre announced a cut in domestic cooking gas cost, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Centre’s decision to slash LPG prices by Rs 200 as an impact of the INDIA Opposition alliance.



The Central government on Tuesday announced a Rs 200 per cylinder cut in prices of domestic cooking gas as it looked to counter the cheaper LPG promise of the Congress in upcoming Assembly elections in states like Madhya Pradesh.

“Till now, only TWO meetings have been held in the past TWO months by the INDIA alliance and today, we see that LPG prices have gone down by Rs 200. Yeh hai #INDIA ka dum!” Banerjee said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh also dubbed the Centre’s move as a “poll gimmick” ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Kolkata costs now Rs 1,129, and it will come down to Rs 929 when the new price comes into effect on Wednesday.

Cooking gas prices have shot up in the last couple of years and have become a major election issue.

Meanwhile, Trinamool criticised PM Modi’s foreign trips and said that he has mastered the art of playing a ‘PR game’.

Trinamool in its social media post on X also published a sticker featuring the photo of PM Modi with a caption that said: “PM is Pradhan PR Sevak of INDIA”.

In the post the ruling party said that Modi often undertakes foreign trips and his “PR game” is on.

“Let’s talk about the one whose ‘PR Game’ is spot on! Of course, we are speaking of the Hon’ble PM @narendramodi, who is often found traveling abroad. His ‘PR Game’ is on,” Trinamool posted on X.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had recently slammed PM Modi on several issues which include foreign trips.

“People keep dying while standing in queues, whereas you keep travelling to Australia, America, and London and having fun. Is this ‘Achche Din’ that people were promised?” Banerjee had said.