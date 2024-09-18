Trinamool dubs lawyer’s plea in SC to remove CM ‘disgraceful attempt’

Kolkata: After a Bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra reprimanded a lawyer for his plea to remove Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the ruling party in Bengal — Trinamool Congress (TMC) said that a “disgraceful attempt was made to drag petty politics into the sanctity of the Hon’ble Supreme Court.”

The Supreme Court on Tuesday junked the plea seeking the resignation of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the wake of the protest after the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The Chief Justice’s Bench reprimanded the lawyer for his plea and said it does not have a remit to

pass such an order. “This is not a political forum alright. You are a member of the bar. We do not require your affirmation of what we say. What you say has to abide by the rules of legal discipline. We are not here to see what you feel about a political functionary. We are dealing with the specific grievances of the doctors. If you ask me to direct that CM should resign, that’s not part of our remit,” the Bench said. Trinamool Congress alleged that the real motive of a section of people was “political mudslinging and not delivering justice and hence the issue was brought up during a legal proceeding.

The ruling party of Bengal also quoted the Bench’s observation as it said that the Apex Court was not a political forum.

“A disgraceful attempt was made to drag petty politics into the sanctity of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. When demands for the resignation of a democratically-elected CM are raised during legal proceedings, it exposes the real motive – POLITICAL MUDSLINGING, not justice,” Trinamool Congress said in its post on X.