Trinamool dubs Dilip Ghosh’s ‘strip dress of IC’ remark — ‘haunting forecast of future’

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader and party’s candidate for Burdwan-Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency Dilip Ghosh on Thursday once again triggered controversy as he threatened to strip the dresses of an Inspector-in-charge (IC) of police.



Trinamool Congress (TMC) termed the incident as a “haunting forecast of the future”. Ghosh was taking a road show in Burdwan on Wednesday when police opposed it. On Thursday, Ghosh attended a gathering over tea in Nilpur bazar in Burdwan where he issued controversial statements.

He said: “I will see what a big patron the IC has become. I will see how he continues his service throughout his life. I will bring him out of his vehicle and strip his dresses. He does not know Dilip Ghosh.”

Calling the incident “shameful”, Trinamool Congress uploaded the video in a post on X and said: “Sandeshkhali truth has rattled BJP & its ecosystem. Watch! How Modi’s Neta Threatens A Police Officer. From threatening our leaders with ropes around their necks to giving an ultimatum to undress the IC in public, @DilipGhoshBJP’s words reveal a chilling glimpse of the horrors in store if this BJP zamindar returns.” It further stated: “This isn’t just rhetoric; it’s a haunting forecast of the future. Witness for yourself the “dignified words” spoken by none other than the man willing to sink to any depth for attention. SHAMEFUL!”

Ghosh in March mocked Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s family background. Ghosh’s remarks sparked controversy when he questioned Banerjee’s statements in Goa and Tripura, where she referred to herself as the daughter of those states.

“She goes to Goa and says, ‘I am Goa’s daughter’, then goes to Tripura and says, ‘I am Tripura’s daughter’. First, let her clarify...it is not good to be just anybody’s daughter,” Ghosh was heard saying in a video shared by Trinamool Congress. TMC had reacted swiftly, labelling Ghosh’s remarks as reflective of the “DNA of the saffron camp.”