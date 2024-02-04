Trinamool derides Guv for comparing PM Modi to a deity

Kolkata: With Governor C V Ananda Bose comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a Hindu deity, Trinamool Congress alleged that he is following the footsteps of his predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar and is aiming for a plump position in Delhi after the completion of his tenure.

Bose, who returned to the city after his Delhi visit, said that he is confident that the Central government, particularly the Prime Minister, is keen to solve the issue and is willing to do whatever is required for the welfare of the people of Bengal, without any delay.

Referring to the Indian epic Mahabharat, the Governor compared the Prime Minister to Lord Krishna. He said the way he (Krishna) protected Arjuna and his chariot in the battlefield, PM Modi, like Lord Krishna, is protecting the country.

His comments drew flak from the TMC whose spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Bose is resorting to such flattery since he is allegedly hoping for a plump position in Delhi after his tenure is over. Ghosh said: “He (Bose) is following the footsteps of his predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar who was given a big post after his tenure in Bengal.” TMC state vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar said there cannot be such a comparison and that some people are trying to be in the good books of the PM by showering such praises. There are definitely some cynical motives,

he alleged.

Recently, the Governor said that all dues will be cleared if the state government meets the requirements set by the Union Government. He has also assured that he reviewed the matter at his level and whatever is required will be done.