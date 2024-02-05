Trinamool derides BJP MP for ‘backtracking’ from CAA promise

Kolkata: After the BJP MP and Union Minister of State (MoS) Santanu Thakur reportedly backtracked from his recent announcement that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented in Bengal and in rest of the country within seven days, Trinamool Congress took a dig at him, alleging that it exposed BJP’s “lofty promises”



before elections.

Santanu Thakur had recently claimed in a rally in South 24-Parganas that CAA would be implemented in Bengal and the rest of the country in the next seven days. However, TMC has pointed out that the leader has backtracked from his announcement in six days. Thakur is learnt to have said later that his comment was a “slip of tongue” as he actually meant that the rules for CAA will be framed in seven days.

Sources said he was pulled up by the BJP high command after his comment. Thakur is also the leader of All India Matua Mahasangha. The Matua community in Bengal has long been demanding the implementation of CAA for their citizenship.

The Union government has claimed that CAA will offer citizenship for non-Muslim religious minorities (Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains, Buddhists and Christians) from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014. Even as the Act was passed in 2019, the Central government is yet to frame the rules for its implementation.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, however, maintained on Monday that CAA will soon be implemented in Bengal and in the rest of

the country.

Referring to Santanu Thakur’s backtrack, TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said that it proved that the BJP is using CAA as just another tactic for election purposes. She wrote on X: “Within a mere 6 days, MoS@Shantanu_bjp conveniently backtracks on his bold promise to implement CAA in a week. Typical BJP tactics - make lofty promises before elections & then backtrack. Trusting them is a fool’s errand; it has been proven yet again!”