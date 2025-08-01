Trinamool demands probe into Bengali migrant’s death in Maha

Kolkata/Jalpaiguri: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday attacked the BJP-led government in Maharashtra over the mysterious death of a Bengali migrant worker, Dipu Das from Jalpaiguri.

The ruling party in Bengal has demanded a “full-blown investigation” into whether Das was targeted for speaking Bengali. The blood-soaked body, bearing multiple injury marks, including a deep neck wound inflicted by a sharp weapon, was sent to the victim’s family by a contractor from Pune, contradicting police claims of an accidental death, TMC claimed.

The family members of Dipu Das (28), a resident of Binnaguri Gram Panchayat said that the victim has been working as a labourer in Pune for many years.

On Tuesday, the family members were informed that Dipu died under mysterious circumstances. The local MLA and Gram Panchayat Pradhan met the bereaved family on Friday. Just days earlier, another Bengali worker from North 24-Parganas was found murdered, and his dismembered body stuffed into a sack in Maharashtra, claimed the party. Taking to X, TMC wrote: “A migrant worker from the Binnaguri area of Jalpaiguri has died under mysterious circumstances in Maharashtra.

A blood-soaked photo of his body was sent to his family members by a contractor from Pune. His body bore multiple injury marks, including a deep wound on his neck clearly inflicted by a sharp weapon.”

TMC added: “This is no longer about detention, harassment, or deportation. This is TARGETED ELIMINATION. Bengalis are being HUNTED, ASSAULTED, and MURDERED with impunity in @BJP4India-ruled states. @India_NHRC won’t bat an eye because this state-sponsored violence is orchestrated and enabled by BJP.”

Reacting to the matter, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “We want a full-fledged investigation. How did this happen? Why does he have injury marks? Was he targeted for speaking in Bengali? The moment someone from Bengal speaks in Bengali, they are being labelled as Bangladeshi...”

TMC leader Arup Chakraborty said: “The Maharashtra police, under the BJP rule, were trying to pass this off as an accident.

We just have one question: How many more lives will be lost for speaking in Bengali?...’