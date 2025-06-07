Trinamool demands CBI probe into ‘Rs 230 cr Madhya Pradesh salary scam’; questions PM Modi’s silence

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday demanded CBI probe into an alleged multi crore scam in Madhya Pradesh after an incident was reported in the media. The ruling party in Bengal also questioned as to why the Prime Minister and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister were silent on the issue. According to media reports, the salaries of 50,000 government employees, that is nearly nine percent of Madhya Pradesh’s government taskforce, have not been paid for over six months. It could be one of the biggest salary scams in Madhya Pradesh’s history, as the reports claimed. Trinamool Congress launched a scathing attack on the Madhya Pradesh government on social media raising several questions. “Will A CBI Probe Be Ordered Into Madhya Pradesh’s BIGGEST EVER SCAM?” Trinamool Congress asked. It further stated: “Rs. 230 CRORE SCAM EXPOSED in @BJP4India-ruled Madhya Pradesh! 50,000 “government employees” not paid for SIX MONTHS! Are they on leave? Suspended? Or just a MASSIVE FRAUD created to loot taxpayers? PM @narendramodi & @DrMohanYadav51, your silence is deafening while crores vanish into thin air. We DEMAND an urgent CBI probe.”

A national channel that carried the story claimed to have accessed documents revealing that these employees exist in official documents. They have an identity, name and employee code, but for some reason, their salaries have not been processed for nearly six months. It also raised questions if these employees were on unpaid leave or were they suspended or were they simply ‘ghost’ employees? Meanwhile, the Trinamool once again attacked Kailash Vijayvargiya, a BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh for his statement where he had allegedly insulted women, TMC claimed. Trinamool Congress condemned the statement where Vijayvargiya publicly uttered “I don’t like women in revealing dresses…Girls in inappropriate clothes resemble Surpanakha.” Trinamool Congress demanded an answer from the Prime Minister on this and also raised a question if the Prime Minister supports Vijayvargiya’s views. “These are all remarks by the same deplorable individual, @BJP4India leader and MP Cabinet Minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya. He repeatedly makes MISOGYNISTIC, CHAUVINISTIC, and PATRIARCHAL statements, yet faces no consequences,” Trinamool Congress said on X. It further stated: “We demand answers from PM @narendramodi: Do you support his views? Is disparaging women now an unofficial policy of your party? Take IMMEDIATE ACTION and demand his RESIGNATION. Anything less will be seen as an active endorsement!”

