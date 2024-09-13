Trinamool delegation meets family of Sariful Islam

Kolkata: A delegation from local Trinamool Congress (TMC) of North 24-Parganas on Thursday morning met the family members of Sariful Islam of Deganga who died because of alleged non-treatment at four government hospitals in the state and assured them of all possible assistance from the state government.



Sariful’s family members had alleged that the junior doctors’ movement led to the death. Under the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the chairperson of Trinamool Congress, the delegation assured the family that a job offer to the wife of the victim is being considered by the state government.

A resident of Sohai- Swetpur in Deganga, Islam was recently injured in a bike accident and was first taken to Barasat Medical College Hospital for treatment. He was then referred to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

However, after being allegedly refused treatment at RG Kar, his family members took him to Calcutta Medical College Hospital and then to SSKM Hospital but was allegedly denied treatment at both the hospitals.

At last, the family members admitted Sariful at a private hospital in Barasat where he died on Tuesday night.

The district leadership informed the Chief Minister’s office about the unfortunate death and on Thursday morning, district coordinator and MLA Ashoknagar, Narayan Goswami accompanied by MLA Deganga, Rahima Bibi and local panchayat leaders visited the victim’s residence.

The victim’s wife Sahinara Begum was informed that the Chief Minister is considering offering a job to her. “We came here to speak with the family members of the victim under the instructions of the Chief Minister and to assure them that we will stand by them. I have collected the bio-data from the victim’s wife and will forward it to the Chief Minister who will surely consider offering a job to the victim’s

wife,” said Goswami.

“It is unfortunate that another youth died because of the junior doctors not discharging their duty properly. We will stand by the family but they have suffered an irreparable loss,” said Rahima Bibi.