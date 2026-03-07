Trinamool criticises U’khand CM for mispronouncing Bengal icons’ names

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday criticised Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for mispronouncing the names of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and Ramakrishna Paramhansa while attending a rally in Bengal.

The ruling party also condemned Dhami’s “unwarranted” remarks where he alleged that the public money in the state was being misused to support illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators. TMC soon retorted back saying that BJP again displays its ignorance and Dhami’s remarks about Bengal’s icons are again an insult.

Bengal does not need lessons in patriotism from those who cannot even pronounce the names of our icons correctly, asserted TMC. In a post on X, the ruling party on Friday wrote: “Another display of ignorance from @BJP4India and yet another insult to Bengal’s icons. First, Prime Minister @narendramodi casually referred to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, as ‘Bankim Da’ in Parliament.

Now the Uttarakhand Chief Minister has gone a step further, calling the same literary giant as ‘Bankim Chant’. To make matters worse, he also referred to Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa Dev as ‘Ramchandra’.

The ruling party had earlier launched a massive protest against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the latter had referred to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay as ‘Bankim Da’ during his speech in Parliament. TMC often criticises the BJP for bringing its leaders from across the country to Bengal during election season only to unleash attacks on the ruling party.

“This is the same BJP that arrives in Bengal every election season preaching nationalism and shouting Vande Mataram from every stage. Yet when it comes to the very icons they claim to worship, their ignorance is exposed instantly,” TMC added in its social media post.