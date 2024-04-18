Trinamool criticises BJP over unfulfilled promises

Alipurduar: “Our observation from previous elections is that Central Forces from different states attempt to manipulate voters. We saw the incident in Sitalkuchi in 2021. We warned the Election Commission that such actions should not be repeated this time. We want a free and fair election,” stated Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh during a Press conference at the Alipurduar district TMC office on Wednesday.

“While local BJP leaders advocate withholding funds for MGNREGA work from the Central government, thus depriving their own people, they have failed to deliver for the people. It’s the state government that ensures the allocation of funds for the welfare of the people of Bengal,” Ghosh emphasised.

Praising the state government and criticising the Central government, Kunal Ghosh remarked: “The BJP government has promised a lot for tea garden workers but has yet to fulfill any of them. In contrast, the state government has done a lot for the tea garden workers, including wage hikes and several humanitarian projects. In 2016, Modi came to Alipurduar and promised to take over all the sick gardens. In 2019, Amit Shah promised to include the Rajbangshi language, build a Narayani battalion and establish a museum in the name of Thakur Panchanan Barma worth Rs 250 crore, but nothing has been done yet. They haven’t even laid the foundation stone for the Super Specialty Hospital at Alipurduar. The list is so long, only the state government can address these issues.” “The BJP government’s policies have led to hikes in petrol and diesel prices, as well as the cost of life-saving medicines and LPG. Several BJP MPs and MLAs don’t even advocate for funds for MGNREGA work and Awas Yojana for the poor people of Bengal. They only push the people into danger with NRC and CAA,” he added.

Ghosh stated: “This time in the election, our percentage of votes is going to increase because the state government’s humanitarian projects have reached every person in the state.”