Trinamool criticises BJP after its worker assaults tribal woman in Hooghly

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday attacked the BJP calling it ‘anti-women’ and ‘anti-tribal’ after a tribal woman in Hooghly was allegedly assaulted by a BJP worker.



It was alleged that the accused BJP worker threatened the woman that he would abduct her from her house if they win the election.

Trinamool Congress attacked the BJP candidate from Hooghly Locket Chatterjee saying what excuse Chatterjee will give after the incident.

In a post on X, the ruling party in Bengal said: “BJP IS ANTI-TRIBAL, ANTI-WOMEN…SHOCKING INCIDENT FROM HOOGHLY. Modi’s party worker after assaulting a tribal woman said: WILL ABDUCT YOU FROM YOUR HOME ONCE WE COME TO POWER.

Yet another proof of how @BJP4India endorses anti-women and anti-tribal culture.” Trinamool Congress said that a BJP worker in Hooghly entered the house of the woman and “invaded the privacy” of a tribal woman in the middle of the night, grabbed her at the point of a sharp object and threatened to abduct her if BJP wins.

“We wonder what excuse @me_locket, who feigns to be the flag-bearer of ‘Nari Shakti’, has for this horrifying incident!” Trinamool Congress posted on X.

A political slugfest was triggered recently when state BJP head Sukanta Majumder had asked people at a rally to slap Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to teach his party cadres how to respect women.

Trinamool had shared an audio-visual clip with the media where it has compiled clips which purportedly showed BJP leaders, including PM Modi, allegedly insulting Banerjee, including the instance where he was “catcalling” Banerjee during his rally ahead of the Bengal Assembly polls in 2021.

Trinamool Congress also claimed that while the PM boasts of the Women’s Reservation Bill passed in Parliament, he has forgotten to teach his party members how to respect women.