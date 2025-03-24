Trinamool councillor receives death threat

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor of Panihati Municipality was allegedly threatened by an unknown miscreant over phone on Saturday.

The Trinamool councillor of Ward no. 23, Samrat Chakraborty lodged a complaint at the Ghola Police Station on Sunday following which a case was registered and a probe was initiated.

Chakraborty reportedly alleged that on Saturday evening he received a call on his mobile phone from a number that started with +19 which is the international code

for France.

But as soon as he received the call without noticing the number then, a man allegedly directed the councillor to abide by his instructions unless he will be killed. As the incident took place just two days before the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected chairman of the municipality, tension had spread among the political personalities in the area.

Earlier, similar such calls were made to the MLA Nirmal Ghosh and his son Tirthankar Ghosh as well.