Trinamool councillor alleges threat, police begin investigation

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor of Konnagar was allegedly threatened by unknown miscreants on Saturday night.

According to sources, Biswarup Chakraborty, councillor of Ward 17 of Konnagar Municipality, lodged a complaint at the Uttarpara Police Station on Sunday morning. He alleged that on Saturday night, when he was not at home, some unknown persons came to the area and issued threats in his name. As the councillor was away, his family members informed him about the incident. Chakraborty later checked the CCTV footage installed at his residence and reportedly spotted a red car in which the miscreants had arrived.

He claimed that he could identify some of the accused and named a local youth leader before the police. However, the youth leader has denied the allegation. Police said a probe has been initiated, though no arrests had been made till Sunday evening. Chakraborty also claimed that he had received threats to his life earlier.

Denying the allegations, the youth leader alleged that Chakraborty was in contact with opposition parties and said he was at the Serampore Walsh Hospital at the time of the incident.