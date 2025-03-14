Trinamool core committee, MPs, MLAs & local leaders to attend Abhishek’s meet

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will hold a virtual meeting on March 15 to review the progress in identifying ‘fake’ voters in Bengal.

The meeting will be attended by core committee members, along with party MPs, MLAs, state committee members, civic body chairpersons, and Zilla Parishad sabhadhipati.

According to sources, party leaders from different levels will take part in the meeting. Initially it was decided that Banerjee will hold the virtual meeting on March 15 but later the date was changed to March 16.

Again, a notification was issued saying that Banerjee will hold the meeting on March 15. It is expected that the meeting will begin at around 4 pm. Banerjee will examine the progress of electoral roll verifications in the districts.

The sources added that detailed progress reports would be collected from different levels. The first TMC organisational meet to identify ‘fake’ voters took place on March 6 where the core committee led by state president Subrata Bakshi attended. Abhishek Banerjee was unable to attend it owing to prior commitments.

On February 27, while addressing a party meeting at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had alleged that the BJP was manipulating voters’ lists with help from the Election Commission ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

Apart from directing her party workers to ‘clean up’ the electoral rolls, Mamata Banerjee also announced the formation of a new committee comprising senior leaders such as Subrata Bakshi, Derek O’Brien, Abhishek Banerjee, and Firhad Hakim to oversee the voter list verification process. Following the party supremo’s order, Trinamool Congress leaders in

Bengal began a “state-wide house-to-house survey” to identify ‘fake voters’.