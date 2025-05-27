Trinamool convenes party MPs’ meet in Delhi today

Kolkata: The Parliamentary party of Trinamool Congress (TMC) has convened an emergency meeting of all its MPs on Tuesday at Delhi.

All the MPs of both Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have been asked to attend the meeting scheduled to be held at the party office of TMC in South Avenue, New Delhi.

Party sources said that the security situation in the country in the backdrop of the recent terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir and the strategy of the party in the ensuing Monsoon Session of the Parliament may be discussed in the meeting.

The Opposition has been demanding that the government convene a special session of Parliament as they believe this would send a message of unity to entire world in India’s fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Friday called for a special session of Parliament to discuss the recent India-Pakistan conflict. Banerjee emphasised that she has consistently maintained that the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) stands firmly behind any step the Union takes in the national interest and in defence of our sovereignty.

TMC’s national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee who is an all-party delegation member has launched a scathing attack on Pakistan’s role in terrorism during a meeting with think tanks in Seoul.

“We want to tell the world that any support to Pakistan is a support to a terror organisation…. The 22nd April Pahalgam terror attack is no more a matter of India’s national security; it has turned out to be a global imperative now,” the TMC MP said.