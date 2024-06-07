Trinamool Congress workers attacked in Titagarh area

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers were allegedly attacked by a group of BJP supporters in Titagarh on Thursday night.



According to sources, on Thursday Trinamool Congress workers were celebrating the landslide victory of their party near the Titagarh Municipality. It is alleged that during the celebrations a group of BJP workers allegedly started firing and hurling bombs.

Though no one was injured, Trinamool workers reportedly claimed that the accused BJP workers fired at least three rounds of bullets.

Trinamool leadership reportedly claimed that after the defeat of Arjun Singh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is trying to create terror in the region.

However, BJP leadership in the area has denied the allegation and claimed that it is the ruling party which is trying to spread terror in the area.

It may be mentioned that BJP candidate from Barrackpore Parliamentary Constituency, Arjun Singh joined the saffron party for the second time. Earlier he had joined the BJP in 2019 but returned to TMC in May 2022.

But before the Lok Sabha polls this year, Singh again joined the BJP after he was denied the ticket from Barrackpore by the TMC. After joining he contested in the election from Barrackpore on a BJP ticket but was defeated by TMC’s Partha Bhowmik.