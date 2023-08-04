Trinamool Congress worker shot in Ichapur

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was shot at Ichapur, in North 24 Parganas on Thursday morning.



Three miscreants shot the Trinamool Congress worker, identified as Rabin Das alias Don, when he was buying flowers. According to local people, Das was a businessman of construction materials in Ichapur. On Thursday, around 9:50 am, Das, a resident of Mayapally in Ichapur, was buying flowers from the market near rail gate number 21 when suddenly, a few persons arrived and one of them fired a few rounds at Das from close range. Police claimed that about three rounds were fired among which, two bullets penetrated Das’s body on his hand and back. After the shootout, the miscreants ran away.

Though local people claimed that three miscreants were there at the time of the incident, police claimed that they have got information about two miscreants. After a while, commissioner of police (CP), Barrackpore, Alok Rajoria went to the spot and took stock of the situation. He said: “We will investigate about his business or his profession. We have checked the CCTV footage and found some pictures of a few suspects. Raids are on to nab the culprits. So far, we have come to know 3-4 rounds were fired.”

Sources informed that Das was initially rushed to B N Bose Hospital in Barrackpore from where he was shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata for better treatment.