Trinamool Congress: Will the President of India hold this ‘serial offender’ accountable

Kolkata: A day after the Kolkata Police reportedly sent a report to Nabanna relating to an enquiry on the allegations of sexual harassment of an Odishi dancer by the West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, Trinamool Congress (TMC) questioned whether the President of India will finally hold this “serial offender” accountable.



On Thursday, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose said this is the second allegation that has surfaced against the Bengal Governor. She questioned what action is being taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah against the Governor. Ghose asked if the President of India will be asked to take any action. TMC wrote on X: “When central representatives are molesters, can any woman ever be safe under this Nari-Birodhi Govt.? Another case surfaces: C.V. Ananda Bose, yet again accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Delhi in 2023. Rajya Sabha MP@sagarikaghose demands answers: will the President finally hold this serial offender accountable?”

The party alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Nari Samman’ (Respect for Women) slogan is turning into nari apmaan (Insult of women). Sources said a few months ago a woman who is a professional dancer lodged a complaint against Bose alleging that last year she was sexually harassed by the Bengal Governor in Delhi. The woman reportedly claimed that last year she met the Governor who took her to Delhi to perform in a programme. A relative of Bose from Belgaluru had booked a room in a five-star hotel in Delhi for her. The complaint alleged that Bose sexually harassed her inside the hotel room.