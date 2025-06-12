Trinamool Congress to hold meet on Martyrs’ Day rally preparations

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) will hold a preparatory meeting for the July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally at its Bhawanipore office next Saturday. During this meeting, the party leadership may issue specific guidelines for party workers and activists alike.

Trinamool state president Subrata Bakshi will chair the preparatory meeting. Presidents of all organisational districts, core committee members of North Calcutta and Birbhum, along with a few senior party leaders have been asked to attend the meeting.

The state-level meeting that will be held at Bhawanipore may give a clear idea on how to take preparations for the Martyrs’ day rally which may be seen as a major event for the party ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. According to party insiders, this year there may be a record footfall in Dharmatala.

It was learnt that all the district presidents of the party may be directed to ensure that festoons and banners which will be put up in various places and also be carried by the party workers while marching towards the venue should only feature the photo of the party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

The district presidents of the party have also been asked to organise street corner meetings and rallies for the preparation of Martyrs’ Day rally.

The stage will be divided into three parts. This year’s Martyrs’ Day is crucial for the ruling party keeping in mind the Assembly elections next year. Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee and the party’s national general secretary may give a road map on how to fight the 2026 elections from the event.

Birbhum’s Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who allegedly embarrassed the party by abusing a police officer over the phone recently, has been invited to attend the party’s meeting. It is not, however, clear if Mondal is joining the preparatory meeting.