Trinamool Congress to highlight Health sector boost, dev initiatives & resolutions against Centre’s apathy

Kolkata: Apprehending that the BJP MLAs may create chaos during the forthcoming Winter Session in the Assembly by raking up the RG Kar incident and also hospital infrastructure issues, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, to counter opposition MLAs, has prepared a detailed account of the schemes and projects carried out in the health sector in the past in the past 13 years.

A detailed account of infrastructural development in the Health sector may be presented before the House during the session to thwart the negative campaigns that have been carried out against the state government. Sources said that discussions might take place on how the state government has carried out a host of development schemes in other departments like Land & Land Reforms & Refugee Relief & Rehabilitation and West Bengal Minorities Development.

The state government may also present a detailed account of the development projects carried out in these two departments as well in the past 13 years. The opposition BJP on several occasions attacked the state government alleging that land grabbing took place in the state and proper development of the minorities was not carried out by the current government.

According to state Assembly sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is in charge of all these departments may take part in the discussions. The Mamata Banerjee government during the Winter Session may bring a resolution opposing the Centre’s proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The state is also expected to get another resolution on the floor of the House against the deprivation of the state by the Centre under various schemes including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme.