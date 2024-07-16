Trinamool Congress to dedicate its election victory to July 21 martyrs

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) will dedicate its electoral performance in the Assembly elections to the July 21 martyrs from its rally in Dharmatala on July 21 this year. TMC social media groups will organise a discussion over tea at Sujata Devi Smriti Sadan on Hazra Road on July 20.



The programme has been named as “Chaayer Adda’’ (a gathering over tea) where Trinamool leaders and activists under the fold of various social media groups of the ruling party will join. They will discuss how to put a united flight from Bengal to Delhi showing avenues to the rest of the country. A poster was also published on social media to organise the discussion over the tea programme on July 20, a day before the historical July 21 rally at Dharmatala.

Trinamool Congress’s various wings have already started their preparations in the districts. Trinamool Congress’ primary teachers’ samity on Sunday held a preparatory meeting in North Dinajpur. Trinamool Congress leaders took out a rally in East Midnapore’s Contai on Sunday giving a call ‘Dharmatala Cholo’ to join the Martyr’s Day rally on July 21. Senior party leader and state minister Akhil Giri also took part in the rally. Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has already announced that they would like to dedicate their Lok Sabha and Assembly election victories to July 21 martyrs. It was learnt that this year’s July 21 Martyr Day rally may set the tone for the ruling party in Bengal to start its preparations for the state Assembly elections in 2026.

The party leaders and supporters alike are eagerly waiting to listen to the party supremo Mamata Banerjee’s message after the party’s great performance both in Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections. With an eye on the July 21 Martyr Day rally preparation at Dharmatala, senior party leaders like Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas during a preparation meeting recently told the party members and other party leaders at the grass root level that there is no shortcut to becoming a big leader.

The leaders had said that some leaders coming from different parts of the state in their individual capacities tend to climb up to the podium set up in front of Victoria House or to remain close to the stages on July 21 events where the party chairperson Mamata Banerjee addresses the gathering.