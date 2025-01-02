Trinamool Congress strengthens fight against ‘Centre’s deprivation’

Kolkata: With an eye on the 2026 Bengal Assembly election, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on its 28th Foundation Day on Wednesday set the tone for a renewed fight against the Centre’s deprivation and strengthening the organisation throughout the state. Trinamool Congress echoing its party’s supremo’s message made it clear that it will continue to work for the people.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on the first day of the year made it clear that the fight will continue for the interest of people in Bengal. Party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee stressed the importance of fostering harmony and working together for the bright future of all the people. On the foundation day, leaders and activists alike held meetings throughout the state. On social media, the ruling party also made its presence felt as it highlighted the journey of the party’s chief Mamata Banerjee through ups and downs.

In a video message, Trinamool Congress also expressed gratitude to the people of Bengal. In a post on X, Trinamool Congress said: “On the 28th Foundation Day of the All India Trinamool Congress, we express our deepest gratitude to Bengal’s soul - Ma, Mati, Manush. Our commitment to progress is unshakable, and together, we will continue to script new chapters of development and pride. Joy Bangla! #AITCFoundationDay”.

The ruling party also wished a prosperous new year for the people in the state. Taking to social media ot said: “Wishing you all a prosperous and fulfilling New Year. May the coming year bring success, happiness, and new opportunities your way. Happy New Year, 2025!” Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on social media greeted all the people of Bengal for New Year and also congratulated all his partymen on the foundation day of the party. He said that Ma, Mati, Manush are committed for the interest of people in Bengal and country.

“As we welcome 2025, let us look ahead with hope and determination. Each new year brings an opportunity to start afresh, to chart a path guided by courage, compassion

and purpose. Let this year inspire us to rise above challenges, foster harmony and work hand in hand towards a brighter future for all,” Abhishek said adding: “May we find strength in unity, kindness in our hearts and resilience in the face of every trial. Here’s to a year filled with meaningful progress, shared joy and abundant opportunities. Wishing you all a Happy and Prosperous New Year 2025!”

While attending a programme on Foundation Day, senior party leader Firhad Hakim sent out a message saying: “Trinamool does not only mean remaining in power or limelight. Sacrifices of thousands of people are behind what Trinamool is today.”