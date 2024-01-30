Trinamool Congress snubs BJP for ‘deceitful politics’ over CAA issue

Kolkata: With BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claiming CAA will be implemented by February-end, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has said that it is about time the BJP stops playing such “deceitful politics” for election purposes.



The CAA issue has been creating a stir in the state since Monday when the BJP MP and Union minister of State (MoS) Santanu Thakur said that in the next seven days CAA will be implemented in Bengal and in the rest of the country.

A day after his announcement, BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari has now claimed that CAA will be implemented by the end of February. He alleged that it has no connection with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and that chief minister Mamata Banerjee is misguiding people.

Adhikari further claimed that CAA is not about stripping someone of their citizenship but about giving citizenship to people and this has also been clarified by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Several of the BJP leaders have now begun claiming the same.

In such a context, TMC has hit out at the saffron brigade alleging that it is “shamelessly toying” with the aspirations of the people of this country. It wrote on social media: “@BJP4India has shamelessly toyed with the aspirations of our nation. How long will this deceitful politics persist, HM @AmitShah? He has welcomed individuals into the party who he once claimed were unwelcome. He has opportunistically brandished CAA before crucial elections to gain political mileage. Even a chameleon would blush at the speed with which he changes hues!”

TMC leader Aroop Biswas took a dig at Amit Shah. Referring to a video clip where Shah was seen purportedly claiming that BJP has shut its doors forever for Nitish Kumar, Biswas said no one can trust the BJP which is willing to abandon its ethics for political gain at any given time.