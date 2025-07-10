Trinamool Congress questions BJP fact-finding team’s credibility

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) slammed the four-member “fact-finding” committee of the BJP that submitted its report to BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday after carrying out a probe into the South Kolkata law college incident.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) said that one of the members of the fact-finding team, Satyapal Singh should go and see what happened in UP on Tuesday where a woman was raped and murdered. “Few days back police raped a woman in UP - did this didn’t make him question UP’s law and order?” TMC asked.

“Satyapal Singh is such a shameless person that he was blaming the victim’s family that when they called, family members did not respond to the calls. My dear media friends - even you were not spared by BJP’s Bohiragoto leaders - they called you ‘Darpok’ from Delhi. Second, he is questioning the police but he forgot it was Kolkata Police that arrested the perpetrators and TMC from Day 1 demanded strictest punishment against those involved unlike BJP who file court cases to shield rapists,” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh stated.

“Why did this delegation not meet the accused who was raped, assaulted and was forced to undergo abortion by Kartik Maharaj?” he asked. TMC also attacked former CM of Tripura, Biplab Deb saying he should be the last person to speak on law and order - the entire country knows the violence, goonda raj and assault on women he had unleashed in Tripura that’s why he was thrown out by his own Party from the State.

Briefing media persons after submitting the report, senior BJP leader and former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Satyapal Singh on Tuesday said: “The chairman of the college’s governing body, TMC MLA Ashok Deb, is suspected of shielding the accused. A private security agency linked to the TMC was deployed at the law college, which allegedly provided the room where the gangrape took place.”