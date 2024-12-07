Trinamool Congress observes ‘Sanhati Divas’

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday observed ‘Sanhati Divas’. No Assembly session on December 6 was held as the state government’s ministers and MLAs were asked to observe the day as ‘Sanhati Divas’ condemning the demolition of Babri Mosque in their respective jurisdictions.

TMC observes the day as ‘Sanhati Divas’ (Unity Day) to mark the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary. The party MLAs, leaders observed the day through various programmes at the block level as directed by the party top brass. Bengal BJP had, however, raised its voice as to why there would be no Assembly session on December 6. The BJP MLAs led by Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari on the floor of the Assembly House took up the issue questioning the prudence of not holding the Assembly session on Friday. Later, the saffron party announced a separate agenda on the same day as they celebrated the day as ‘Sourjya Divas’ by holding a rally in the city.

“Ours is a democratic and secular country, there should be an atmosphere of brotherhood among all and everybody should be able to live freely. Religion cannot be the agenda of any government. A certain political party indulges in communal politics. Nobody should attempt to decide on who will eat what,” a senior TMC leader said while training his guns on the BJP-led Centre.

Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee often launches attacks on the Centre, accusing it of practicing vendetta politics and threatening the people with various consequences if they do not carry out the job as directed by the party at the Centre.