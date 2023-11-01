Trinamool, Congress observe birth anniv of Ghanikhan Chowdhury

On the run-up to the Parliamentary elections in 2024 both TMC and Congress celebrated the 97th birth anniversary of late ABA Ghanikhan Chowdhury, iconic political leader of Malda.

Programmes were held at different places by both political camps.

Mausam Noor, TMC Rajya Sabha MP, and her uncle Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury, South Malda Congress MP, along with other leaders from both parties paid homage on the grave of Late Ghanikhan Chowdhury on Wednesday in his ancestral mansion at Kotwali in English Bazar.

Two other programmes at Rathbari More and Brindavani ground have been organised by the TMC youth wing and English Bazar Municipality respectively. A blood donation camp and a meeting at the Town Hall in memory of the leader was also organised by the Congress party.

Chowdhury remained a legendary political leader of the Congress party in Malda.

His contributions to the development of the district are acknowledged by all cutting across party lines. Though Congress failed to bag a seat in the assembly elections of 2021 in Malda, the South Malda Parliamentary seat is still occupied by the Congress and the North Malda by BJP. In the forthcoming elections all the parties are eyeing these seats.

Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, Chairman of EBM and state general secretary of TMC, said, “Ghanikhan never lost an election in Malda in his lifetime. He became minister in both state and Union Ministry. His name is always taken with respect. We are following in his footsteps to serve Malda people.”

MP Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury of the Congress said, “His ideals of secularism, peace and brotherhood will bring development to Malda. He is the maker of Malda and his ideology is our

companion always.”