Trinamool Congress mulls stir against Bengal Governor

Kolkata: With Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose threatening to take steps if he does not receive the information asked for from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee relating to alleged loopholes in the financial management of the state, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is mulling mass agitation against the Governor in consultation with other INDIA bloc allies.



TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee reportedly told the media on Monday that under instructions from his party chairperson Mamata Banerjee, the party will soon consult other INDIA bloc leaders towards staging a mass agitation against Governors in the Opposition-ruled states for alleged “non-cooperation”. He stated that his party will consult leaders of Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK, among others.

The Governor, who was in Delhi attending a Governors’ conference, told the media there: “It is the duty of the Governor to see that the functioning of a government is within the Constitution…There’s are loopholes in the financial management of West Bengal. This opinion stems directly from the analysis given by competent authorities such as the Reserve Bank of India and Comptroller and Auditor General.”

He alleged there is a financial meltdown in Bengal where funds meant for amelioration of poverty are being diverted. I have asked for a white paper from the West Bengal government regarding this financial breakdown, he said. “It is the responsibility of the Governor to seek information from the Chief Minister on any aspect of administration. It is mandatory for the Chief Minister to provide such information to the Governor,” Bose said.

Following his meeting with the Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in June, a statement issued by Bengal Raj Bhavan read: “The fiscal situation of West Bengal is confronting multiple fiscal risks and public finance management issues exposing serious lapses on the part of the (state) government. It is very disturbing, shocking, and shattering to see that West Bengal is facing a financial breakdown. Its public finance is in the doldrums”.