Trinamool Congress links Rajaram Rege’s arrest to Suvendu’s ‘bomb threat’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday alleged that the incident of the arrest of Rajaram Rege for purportedly conducting recce around the residence of party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee might have some connections with the Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari’s recent claim that there would be some



explosive incident happening on Monday.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien and senior party leader Chandrima Bhattacharya during a press conference on Monday said that Adhikari on Saturday had claimed that a bomb would drop on Monday.

The ruling party in Bengal apprehends that Adhikari’s statement and the incident of Rege’s arrest might have links. O’Brien alleged that the BJP fails to fight TMC politically and therefore they plan “dastardly acts”. “Something catastrophic was being planned. On Saturday the Leader of the Opposition Adhikari said that there will be some explosive event and a bomb will drop on Monday. What happened today. 26/11 like terrorist attack has been busted by Kolkata police. This terror attack was being planned on Abhishek Banerjee. The person involved and arrested by Kolkata Police is Rajaram Rege who has links to the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. He had met Mumbai terror prime accused eDavid Headley.

This person is here outside the residence of Banerjee. Preliminary investigations said that Rege had also approached some people,” O’Brien said.

He congratulated the Kolkata police for the job they had done. Lauding the Kolkata police (KP), he said: “KP had successfully investigated 2002 the American Centre shootout incident and those involved are behind bars.

KP arrested Saradah kingpin Sudipta Sen from Kashmir. Kolkata is among the top 3 safest cities in the country and it is not TMC data. NCRB data have revealed that Kolkata has been declared safest third time in a row. BJP fails to fight Trinamool and they plan dastardly acts.” Kolkata Police Special Task Force and the detective department arrested a Rege from Mumbai. He allegedly tried to call Abhishek Banerjee and his PA after getting their numbers, police said.

Police claimed that Rege had met Mumbai terror prime accused David Headley earlier, apart from others.

Bratya Basu in a post on X: “Is the BJP now hiring 26/11 attack accused for their political agenda? Secret reconnaissance at Shri @abhishekaitc office and house after @SuvenduWB’s “explosion” remark!@ECISVEEP, how long will it take for you to connect the dots and take action?” Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on X said: “Rajaram Rege, accused in the heinous 26/11 Mumbai attacks, was arrested for conducting a recce of Shri @abhishekaitc’s residence and office in Kolkata. @SuvenduWB, is this the ‘explosion’ you hinted at? This is outright alarming and we demand swift intervention from @ECISVEEP.”