Trinamool Congress leader attacked in Joynagar

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was attacked by a group of miscreants at Joynagar in South 24-Parganas on Tuesday night. The Trinamool Congress alleged that BJP-backed goons tried to kill Panchayat member Tapan Mondal at Gordewani in Joynagar. However, BJP has denied the allegations.



According to sources, Mondal on Tuesday night was taking rest after circulating voter slips in the area. While he was preparing to circulate a bunch of voter slips again, a group of miscreants attacked him. It is alleged that the accused persons fired a few rounds at Mondal.

When the bullets missed him, the miscreants allegedly hurled bombs. Due to bombs hurled, Mondal suffered multiple splinter injuries. When local residents started gathering, the miscreants fled. Mondal was rushed to the Nimpith Block Hospital where he has been admitted. Local Trinamool Congress leadership reportedly claimed that BJP was trying to spread terror as they have understood that it is impossible to win due to the development works of the state government. Police have started a probe and a massive manhunt is on to nab the miscreants.