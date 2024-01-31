Trinamool Congress launches campaign — ‘Modi must repent’

Upping the ante against BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on Wednesday launched a counter-offensive campaign “#ModiMustRepent” for the troubles inflicted upon the people of the country by the BJP.

“Earlier in the day, PM Modi chose to engage in blatant politicization to avoid addressing issues of importance before the commencement of the Budget Session,” reads a press statement issued by TMC.

Using #ModiMustRepent, TMC posted on X: “PM @narendramodi, this was also an OPPORTUNITY for YOU to REPENT for: ~ Your MPs facing accusations of sexual misconduct; for sheltering criminals & rapists within your party ~ Your MPs using communal slurs & anti-women remarks on the parliament floor — Your MP being directly involved in the breach of Parliament security — Unjustly suspending an unprecedented 146 Opposition MPs — The deaths of over 200 innocent civilians in Manipur. But alas, evading accountability and deflecting blame remain your strongest suits!”

Trinamool’s women wing president Chandrima Bhattacharya, who had exposed BJP’s Amit Malviya for sheltering rapists in his IT Cell, on Wednesday demanded accountability from the Prime Minister. “Before questioning others, why doesn’t PM @narendramodi repent for these egregious deeds? BJP MPs face accusations of sexual misconduct. Your MPs are involved in Parliament security breach. Over 200 lives lost in Manipur. Accountability vanishes under this Govt. #ModiMustRepent” she wrote on X.

Calling out the PR stunts of the BJP and the misuse of central agencies, senior TMC leader Shashi Panja posted on X, “PM @narendramodi, confront the undeniable truth and REPENT for your misdeeds! 95% of ED-CBI cases against opposition leaders. 139 BJP MPs entangled in criminal cases Enough with the neglect and PR stunts! #ModiMustRepent NOW!”

Aroop Biswas wrote: “PM @narendramodi, when will you REPENT for: Sheltering 28% criminals in your party India enduring 4.45 lakh crimes against women Your MPs spewing misogynistic comments about the only female CM in India Your govt suspending a record 146 Opposition MPs Your govt shamelessly exploiting ED-CBI against dissenters. Or are you too busy throwing stones from your glasshouse? #ModiMustRepent”