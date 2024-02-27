Trinamool Congress gears up for Brigade rally on March 10

Trinamool Congress (TMC) is learnt to have instructed its party leaders and workers in all districts to ensure that people who were deprived of their dues due to Centre’s fund blockade can reach the Brigade Parade Ground on March 10 for its ‘Jana Garjon Sabha’ (roar of the mass).

On Sunday, Abhishek Banerjee uploaded a poster on his X handle with the slogan “Khela Hobe”. The poster revealed that a public meeting will be organised at the Brigade Parade Ground on March 10 under the taglines ‘Jana Garjon Sabha’ (roar of the mass) and ‘Brigade Chalo’. Both Mamata and Abhishek are expected to speak at the meeting which most probably will officially kick-off the starting of campaigns for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting will witness both the leaders speak against the Centre’s fund blockade for Bengal which has deprived lakhs of MGNREGA 100-day workers in Bengal of their wages, besides leaving many homeless who were promised shelters under the PM Awas Yojana. Abhishek said that about Rupees one lakh sixty thousand crore worth of funds, approximately, have been withheld by the central government.

It was learnt that the party has started sending its instructions to its leaders and workers from all districts. Sources said it has been clarified that the party wants a mass gathering of people, especially the deprived beneficiaries. Instructions have been given that the leaders in district and block levels must bring as many people as they can and accompany them to the rally ground. Most of the people would be brought to the ground in trains and buses.

As part of the rally preparation, the party’s youth wing has already engaged in wall graffiti and outreach programmes to invite people for the event. A preparatory meeting will be held by the party on February 28 in the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency and on February 29 in the Barasat Lok Sabha constituency. Meetings will also be held in Basirhat, Hasnabad and Hingalgunj, among other places. Further, TMC has shifted its Sandeshkhali meeting on March 3 to Dhamakhali in light of the

prevailing situation.