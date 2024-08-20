Trinamool Congress forms four-member media panel

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has formed a 4-member media committee that would present the party’s view on any issue before the media.

The members are Chandrima Bhattacharya, Aroop Biswas, Kunal Ghosh and Joy Prakash Majumder.

They will also prepare the party’s official statement on any issue after consulting the party’s top leaders. The committee will also decide who will represent the party in the talk shows on various TV channels.

According to party sources, party state president Subrata Bakshi announced the new media committee following the instructions of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Incidentally, after the RG Kar incident, some party leaders expressed their opinions on social media which the party had never endorsed.

The panel will prepare subject-wise drafts based on which statements will be made. It will also decide in which direction the spokespersons of the party will speak.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar made a social media post on August 18 where he demanded the custodial interrogation of RG Kar’s former principal Sandip Ghosh and CP Vineet Goyal in connection with the probe.

Ray, however, removed his post on Tuesday after informing the high court.

The Kolkata Police earlier had issued two notices to question Ray for allegedly spreading “misinformation”.

TMC leader Shantanu Sen had also expressed his opinion regarding the incident which did not go down well with the TMC, it was learnt.