Trinamool Congress ‘fact-checks’ claims made by Suvendu at Nabanna

With the BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday, making several accusations against the state government after he entered Nabanna with three party MLAs, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has criticised him for allegedly getting his facts wrong and deliberately trying to malign the state.

Adhikari met the state’s Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi on a day Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

He questioned: “When the Chief Minister of WB is raking up the issue of Cooperative Federalism in New Delhi, why is her Govt & Administration shying away from Cooperative Governance in Bengal?”

He questioned why is the state government reluctant to implement the following Central government schemes: Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, and providing 75 lakh new gas connections under Ujjwala 2.0. He questioned why are BJP MLAs & MPs not invited at the Administrative Seminars held in the districts, where they are the elected representatives.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh sought to give a detailed reply to Adhikari’s questions. He took to social media to do a “fact check” for Suvendu. Kunal wrote on X: “1. You recently declined an invite to select members for WBHRC, signaling@BJP4Bengal’s disinterest in initiatives for the public good. 2.GoWB has successful schemes like Bangla Shasya Bima and Swastha Sathi; there is no purpose of implementing additional Central schemes, especially when funds for existing ones are withheld. 3. The ‘privileged’ MP in question went out of his way to maximise the uptake of the GoWB’s Old Age Pension scheme, showing the kind of empathy that BJP’s self-conceited Karyakartas are unfamiliar with. 4.@BJP4India’s go-to strategy of depriving people of access to essential schemes out of spite finds no ground in Bengal; here, benefits are distributed without discrimination on the basis of political affiliation.”