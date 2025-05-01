Trinamool Congress condemns ‘malicious’ campaign on Digha Temple

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday strongly condemned what it described as a “malicious” campaign by certain quarters surrounding the grand inauguration of the Jagannath Temple in Digha.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Police, through an official social media post, debunked a fake news report that falsely claimed a ban on non-vegetarian food in Digha. The police clarified that no such restriction had been imposed.

The Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) has marked a social media post which was getting circulated in the past two days as a fake one containing a message containing ‘motivated’ texts which can hamper communal harmony. According to police, in the past few days a message in the form of a newspaper clipping was found to be circulated on social media claiming that for the inauguration of Jagannath Dham, non vegetarian food is not allowed for anybody in Digha.

The police have taken a strong objection to such an incident and stated that legal action is being initiated. The police also said that it was claimed that people belonging to the Muslim Community are not allowed to step out of their hotels and residences which was totally false. After the newspaper clipping was spotted, cops started an inquiry to ascertain who had given such an order as the district administration had not given

any such directives. During the inquiry police found that it was false information which was being circulated possibly with some mal intention. The state police and the CCW has posted fact check information in the X handle claiming that the information is false.

The post by the police read: “A newspaper clipping is being circulated on social media, claiming that non-vegetarian food has been banned in Digha and Muslims have been prohibited from stepping out on the streets on the occasion of the inauguration of the Shri Prabhu Jagannath Temple.

The police also publishes a fact check saying: “These claims are factually incorrect and constitute a motivated misinterpretation of the information being disseminated, aimed at disruption of communal harmony. No such official direction or advisory has been issued by the District Administration pertaining to these matters. Legal action is being initiated against those spreading misinformation.” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday said that the propaganda was spread by the CPI(M) centering around the inauguration of Jagannath temple in Digha. One false propaganda was Muslims are not allowed to hit the streets in Digha. Another one was people are forced to eat vegetarian foods.

“Let it be clear, there is no ban on any religion. Muslim visitors are visiting Digha. CPI(M) and its mouthpiece are spreading propaganda. I also had a non-veg breakfast today,” Ghosh added.