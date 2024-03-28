Trinamool Congress candidate backed by BGPM files nomination in Darjeeling

Darjeeling: Banking on development and peace, Gopal Lama, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate backed by the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) filed his nomination in Darjeeling on Thursday.



Lama along with BGPM and TMC leaders offered prayers at the Mahakal Temple in Darjeeling before embarking on the massive roadshow to file his nomination. The roadshow started with a brief address by BGPM leaders at the Darjeeling Chowrasta. “The whole country votes on issues of development and peace. Our vision is development and peace in the Hills along with economic empowerment. We are confident that the Hills will adhere to our vision and vote for Gopal Lama,” stated Anit Thapa. When questioned by media persons as to why people should vote for Lama, Thapa stated: “The biggest reason is that he is a deserving and qualified candidate. He has not been thrust upon us but has been chosen by the Hills. He is easily accessible and approachable. Gopal Lama’s victory will be the victory for the Hills.” The TMC also sounded confident: “Mamata Banerjee, our leader along with the TMC always stood by people through thick and thin, all round the year. People know that they can count on us. Raju Bista, the BJP MP was even missing during the Covid pandemic.

He has been renominated to contest from Darjeeling. Gopal Lama is an able administrator and a good person. People will rely on him and vote for him. We are confident of a victory,” stated Papia Ghosh, TMC Darjeeling District President (Plains).