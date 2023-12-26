Trinamool Congress: Amit Shah’s visit aimed at fixing feud within party fold

Kolkata: At a time when BJP leader Amit Shah is visiting Kolkata, Trinamool Congress (TMC) said that the visit is meant for controlling damage within the party fold.



The ruling party of Bengal has already been ridiculing the BJP for allegedly not understanding the culture of Bengal and insulting the icons of the state. Reiterating its claim that saffron brigade leaders are “outsiders”, TMC has said that Shah must apologise for the remarks made by the state BJP chief Sukanta Majumder who allegedly insulted Swami Vivekananda. TMC is also to start protest rallies across the state from Tuesday.

On Monday, TMC wrote on X: “@BJP4India’s routine influx of leaders into Bengal has commenced. @AmitShah’s impending visit is nothing but a futile exercise in damage control after @DrSukantaBJP publicly insulted Swami Vivekananda.”

It further wrote: “While the Home Minister is here to clean up the mess left by his party’s State President, he better step up and offer an apology. Additionally, he must clarify whether his Party endorses such disdainful remarks towards Bengal’s cultural icons.The people demand answers, not political theatrics!”

Meanwhile, sources said that Shah will be addressing several party meetings which are aimed at ironing the crease within the party fold. Lately, comments by BJP leader Anupam Hazra have put the party in discomfort. Hazra has been constantly demanding for a BJP free of thieves. The BJP top rung leaders feel that such activities may ruin its performance in Bengal in the Lok Sabha polls.