Trinamool Cong Sabhadhipatis start functioning in all 20 Zilla Parishads

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress ‘Sabhadhipatis’ have begun work in all the 20 Zilla Parishads. The ruling Trinamool Congress has managed to secure all the 20 Zilla Parishads across the state where polls were conducted.



The senior officials and dignitaries have joined their respective offices under the three-tier Panchayat system. Out of a total of 20, around 14 are women ‘Sabhadhipatis’.

Samima Bibi has been dropped as ‘Sabhadhipati’ this time in South 24-Parganas while Nilima Mistri has been given the post this time. As the newly elected Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis and Gram Panchayats started functioning from Thursday, the employees were enthusiastic and welcomed the new dignitaries.

Kajol Seikh became ‘Sabhadhipati’ in Birbhum, Chinmoyee Mandi in Jhargram, Kaberi Das in Howrah, Lipika Burman Ghosh in Malda, Ranjan Khara in Hooghly.

Narayan Goswami, an MLA from Ashokenagar, has become the ‘Sabhadhipati’ in North 24-Parganas. Goswami had served as a ‘Karmadhyaksha’ in the Zilla Parishads for many years. Bina Mondal has become ‘Soho-Sabhadhipati’ in the newly-formed Zilla Parishad in North 24-Parganas.

The Trinamool Congress, with their absolute majority, constituted the board of North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad. Pampa Paul, who had won from the Karandighi seat, was made the Sabhadhipati while Gulam Rasul, the winning candidate from Goalpokhar-I, was selected as Sahakari Sabhadhipati of the board.

Party vice-president Subrata Bakshi said the Mamata Banerjee government has carried out development works throughout the state and catered to every section of society, which has been reflected in the Panchayat election results. Bakshi also added that the Trinamool Congress government has ensured services to the people at the doorsteps which will provide dividends to the party in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Sources said all the Zilla Parishad ‘Sabhadhipatis’ will soon meet the state leaders. All these ‘Sabhadhipatis’ will work in coordination with the state government so that people at the grassroots level can reap the benefits of the state government schemes in a better way. State leaders of the ruling party may provide important suggestions as to how to strengthen service delivery mechanisms at the grassroots level so that people can benefit from the state government’s schemes.