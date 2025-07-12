Trinamool conducts screening of leaders at booth, block levels

Kolkata: With an eye on the July 2026 Assembly elections in Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has already started carrying out screenings for its party leaders at booth, block and district level to strictly impose discipline and curb factionalism within the party so that the Opposition get no scope of doing a negative campaign during the forthcoming election.

The top leaders of the TMC have already sent across a strong message that there should not be any internal feud within the party at any level. The party’s state president, Subrata Bankshi, has recently directed that each and every party leader at any level should follow the discipline of the party. “One should not point fingers at another leader on petty issues and differences of opinion have to be ironed out,” he said, it was learnt. According to sources, the party may start preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections after the Martyrs’ Day rally on July 21 is over. Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee and the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee may announce TMC’s roadmap and campaign guidelines on how to fight next year’s Assembly elections from the grand rally in Dharmatala on July 21.

The ruling party has already kicked off its social media campaign for this year’s July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally. It had recently changed its cover photo on its social media platforms like X handle, Facebook.