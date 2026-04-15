Trinamool claims ‘EC’s orders target Abhishek, wife Rujira’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday alleged that directives to search vehicles of party leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee, were issued through informal channels, dubbing the Election Commission of India a “WhatsApp Commission.” The party claimed that such instructions were circulated in a police observers’ WhatsApp group, reportedly created by the EC, raising serious concerns about transparency and due process.



At a press conference, senior leaders Bratya Basu and Kunal Ghosh presented what they described as a forwarded message sent to police and expenditure observers. The message reportedly directed extensive checking of vehicles linked to TMC leaders, including ministers, while also referring to alleged cash movement from neighbouring states and across borders. The communication further stated that all such locations and routes must be monitored and that security cover should not prevent checks, except in the case of the Chief Minister. It also contained references to the alleged involvement of Rujira Banerjee in transporting money- claims that the TMC strongly rejected as baseless and defamatory.

Questioning the credibility of the claims regarding cross-border cash movement, Kunal Ghosh said: “If such large-scale money is entering from states like Jharkhand or even from across international borders, then it clearly exposes a failure. The borders are under the control of central forces- if they cannot stop this, it shows a complete lack of credibility in their functioning.”

TMC leaders argued that the use of unofficial messaging platforms to issue such sensitive directives undermines institutional integrity and suggests targeted action against the party during the election period.