Trinamool chalks out strategy to win Raiganj Assembly by-elections

Raiganj: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) plans to win the Raiganj Assembly by-elections armed with welfare projects, especially the Lakshmir Bhandar.

Krishna Kalyani, TMC candidate, lost in Parliamentary elections to Kartick Chandra Paul of BJP this year. In Raiganj Assembly segment, he lagged behind by 46,739 votes from the BJP candidate. However, TMC leaders feel that he will be able to win from Raiganj seat in the Assembly by-elections. District TMC leaders in an election strategy meeting decided to bank on Lakshmir Bhandar for a victory. Kanaiyalal Agarwal, president of North Dinajpur TMC committee, said: “In 2019 Parliamentary elections, I was the TMC candidate from Raiganj seat. I was defeated by the BJP. In Kaliyaganj Assembly segment, I lagged behind by more than 56,000 votes in the 2019 general elections. Later, a by-election was held in Kaliyaganj following the demise of the then Congress MLA Pramatha Nath Roy.

Our TMC candidate Tapan Singh Roy won the by-elections with a margin of around 2,400 votes. We think that people cast votes in Assembly seats considering the development brought about by the state government. People know that BJP candidates will not be able to introduce development in Assembly areas. So they will choose a TMC candidate in the Assembly by-elections.” He further stated that during the Parliamentary elections, beneficiaries of Lakshmir Bhandar cast votes in favour of TMC candidates in the state. “We have decided to organise a vast campaign highlighting the impact of Lakshmir Bhandar at the grassroots level,” added Agarwal.

In the Parliamentary elections Krishna Kalyani owing to time constraints could not reach to all the people of the Lok Sabha constituency. “We expect that this time we will be able to overcome this problem. We will all campaign hard to ensure his victory,” stated Agarwal. Krishna Kalyani said: “We have identified where we lagged behind and will definitely take steps to rectify these problems.”